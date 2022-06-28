BMW's New Dashboards Are Adding Some Extra Google Magic

BMW announced plans to integrate Android Automotive OS "as a second technological approach" on June 28. According to the automaker, some of its model series will get the AAOS integration starting in March 2023, meaning it won't replace BMW's existing Linux-based platform. Rather, BMW SVP of Connected Company and Development Technical Operations Stephan Durach explained in a press release that the automaker intends to integrate "the best aspects of all worlds – that could be our own in-house developments, Open Source or commercial software products, depending on what the specific solution looks like."

Though the automaker didn't elaborate on which model series will be first in the pipeline to get this integration, it did say that by adding AAOS, the infotainment systems in its vehicles can be "individually configured." It's important to note that this is an expansion of the BMW Operating System 8 platform, and the automaker reassures its customers that post-expansion, they'll still get the expected OTA software updates "at regular intervals."

BMW didn't get into specifics about why it has decided to integrate AAOS, though it did mention that this expanded platform will be suitable for use across various model series and that, among other things, it'll mean additional "features and options" for drivers going forward– none of which have been revealed at this time. Regardless, the announcement isn't surprising. Rumors about the AAOS integration began swirling earlier this year when it was noted that BMW had been hiring employees to work on an Android Automotive OS and AOSP project.