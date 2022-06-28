The Teslasuit Is A Futuristic Bodysuit That Offers An Immersive VR Experience

The public's collective imagination surrounding virtual reality has grown hot enough to inspire an assortment of full-body suits designed with haptic feedback as the prime selling point. Haptic motors are one of the biggest reasons we loved the PlayStation 5's DualSense controller. In a way similar to how haptic feedback in a controller can make the pitter-patter of raindrops in a game feel more real, haptic feedback can also do wonders for the experience of delving into VR, assuming you have the extra dough to afford such an upgrade. Unfortunately for the average VR gamer, these suits haven't become popularized enough yet that they're available at an affordable price point.

The sustained interest fans of VR have shown over the past half-decade is difficult for investors to ignore, and some of the resulting innovations are a win for everyone who's ever wanted to feel what it's like inside of a digital universe. For example, some users of the popular social VR app "VRChat" are already logging into, hugging, and high-fiving each other in the online metaverse – equipped with the relatively inexpensive bHaptics TactSuit X16 ($299) which offers 16 points of haptic feedback up and down your arms and body, or the TactSuit X40 ($499) which offers 40 points of haptic feedback.

But neither of the two current TactSuit models includes full-body tracking, which can be a critical feature among game developers or even certain "VRChat" users who want to log in and produce live performance art using the full motion of their real-world bodies. Their haptic feedback is also limited to touch, which means that virtual objects don't feel quite as lifelike as their physical counterparts.