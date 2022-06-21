Bentley's New Ultimate Coupe Turns Luxury To The Max

The Bentley experience isn't all about performance, there's an extreme luxury element too. Bentley drivers like to feel like they're traveling from place to place in a drier version of one of the Titanic's first-class cabins. The GT Mulliner goes all out to take this concept to the next level. The vehicle's exterior features a new 'Double Diamond' matrix grille in silver and black, with matching front fender vents, with its mirror caps coming in silver or black. Bentley also claims that the car features a system of "self-leveling badges" that keep the Bs on the 22-inch wheels vertical at all times. But owners of the GT Mulliner are likely to spend more time inside it than staring at it, and here Bentley has gone all out.

Close to 400,000 stitches pull the leather-lined interior together. That leather comes in a "unique" three-color combination which provides a "striking yet elegant contrast throughout the cabin." The seats themselves are quilted with a "diamond in diamond pattern" and Bently says the process used to stitch that pattern took 18 months to develop. This vehicle's "indented" leather trim can also be found around the roof, though this will be smooth if a customer opts for the glass-roofed version of the continental GT Mulliner.

Grand Black walnut veneer features on the center console, along with a "unique" clock from Swiss company Breitling. The instrument cluster, though digital, has been designed to mimic the look of the clock and may fool you at first glance — Bentley says that the "careful skeuomorphic design and the application of digital textures make the virtual dials look like real metal."