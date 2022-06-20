What Roku's New Walmart Ad Deal Means For Users

Cutting the cord is no longer a radical movement limited to younger consumers who want to adopt a more independent and digital lifestyle. It has, in a way, become the norm these days, with streaming services and streaming boxes taking the place of traditional cable and TV subscriptions in many homes. Unsurprisingly, the advertising and e-commerce sectors are realizing how profitable streaming can be, especially considering that today's viewers want to immediately buy what they see. Hopping on a bandwagon of their own creation, Walmart and Roku are setting the stage for a new kind of shopping experience, one that advertisers on traditional TV could have only dreamed of years ago.

TV ads have been around since the earliest days of television and have been one of the few ways networks can offer their streaming services free of charge or at a subsidized rate — Hulu, for example, has an ad-supported plan that is cheaper than the ad-free alternative. Many consumers consider commercials a nuisance, but for companies, they're a prime opportunity to usher in a new age of shopping, one that involves buying stuff from the comfort of your couch.

Shopping ads on streaming services aren't new, but Walmart and Roku apparently believe there's plenty of room for improvement and a new market waiting to be born. Thus, the two have paired up to make shopping on your TV while streaming content a nearly instant process, creating a first-of-its-kind ad experience to offer what the duo calls shoppable ads right on your Roku-connected TV (via BusinessWire).