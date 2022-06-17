Today's Wordle Answer #364 - June 18, 2022 Word Solution And Hints

For Wordle edition #363, the answer is pure deliciousness in its raw form. It is the progenitor for something that almost every person with a sweet tooth struggles with avoiding. Interestingly, there isn't any common English language word of five letters that rhymes with the solution for today's Wordle. Yet, despite that word rhyming quandary, you certainly must have come across the word or a derivative of it that uses the same set of letters in a different order.

Here's your first hint: the word has three vowels in total — a pair of the letter "a" and a lone "o." The answer for today's word quiz has quite a rich narrative behind it dating back thousands of years through human history. One of the most crucial historical links to the word is traced to the Mayan civilization inhabiting the Amazon basin, and then to the Aztecs.

Such was the importance of the item in those ancient cultures that it was used as a currency, bestowed upon victorious warriors, and was highly sought after at royal celebrations. When the Spanish Conquistadors reached the so-called New World, they introduced the item to the world with their own unique spin to it. It was one of the most remarkable examples of culinary appropriation, and after staying a tightly-guarded secret for nearly a century, the world finally got a whiff of it and its fame grew like wildfire.