8BitDo reveals TG16 wireless controller for TurboGrafx-16 mini console

Once the previously announced and recently delayed Konami TurboGrafx-16 mini console arrives on the market, players will be able to enjoy it with a new wireless controller from 8BitDo. The company has launched its new TG16 model for preorder, stating that this model works with all three planned versions of the upcoming mini console, offering a wireless experience with zero lag.

8BitDo is known for its retro-styled gaming controllers, including ones for old hardware, retro mini units, and even modern consoles. The company dropped a surprise tweet on Tuesday, revealing that it has developed a new wireless controller specifically for Konami’s mini console, which is now scheduled to launch sometime later this year.

The controller features 2.4GHz wireless connectivity rather than Bluetooth; it ships with a USB receiver for the console, is powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, and offers lag-free operation, according to the company.

We made wireless controllers for all 3 TurboGrafx-16 mini consoles. Plug and play wireless, zero lag – 2.4g. It even has turbo functionality and instant home menu access. Pre order yours on Amazon now for $24.99: https://t.co/9QeCrwKB4t pic.twitter.com/5nlusyWsmb — 8BitDo (@8BitDo) April 21, 2020

The company is offering PCE, PCE Core, and TG16 editions of the controller for the three different planned mini consoles. Depending on which version you get, buyers can expect a Turbo function, wireless access to the PC Engine Mini HOME menu, and even compatibility with the Nintendo Switch (if you have the right receiver).

According to 8BitDo, the built-in controller battery can be recharged in one to two hours and offers up to 18 hours of gameplay per charge. The model is currently listed on Amazon, but the preorders aren’t live. Once 8BitDo flips that switch, you’ll be able to preorder the controller for $24.99 USD. The shipping date is unclear at this time.