Today's Wordle Answer #362 - June 16, 2022 Solution And Hints

Hello there, Wordle Warrior! It's June 16, 2022, and The New York Times is ready to serve you Wordle #362. Today's word solution is an almost ubiquitous piece of clothing with an extraordinary history across different eras of human social existence, and an even more interesting topic to broach for linguistic fans. The solution for today's Wordle puzzle is derived from a Medieval French word that signifies a small tablecloth.

Just to be clear, the solution is not cloth. Interestingly, it was carried to the English vocabulary with a playful reordering of its constituent letters. The piece of clothing that we're talking about comes in different shapes and forms, depending on the person's distinction or even profession. In the mid-20th century, it became symbolic of a well-off family living a cozy life and could be found in many homes.

This garment's popularity took a backseat a couple of decades later, but fast forward to the 21st century and it has again gained widespread popularity as a utilitarian necessity. Need more hints? The word has two vowels: a and o. If you're into secret societies and other such conspiracy theories, you might have heard murmurs of Mason initiates wearing a version of this item, as well.