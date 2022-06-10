Square Enix Announces Final Fantasy 7 25th Anniversary Broadcast: When To Watch

"Final Fantasy 7 Remake" impressed gamers and critics alike when it was released in April 2020, and since then, fans have rightfully been chomping at the bit for any new information about a follow-up. It's likely that those new details will be revealed soon since the "Final Fantasy 7" 25th Anniversary Celebration Broadcast has officially been announced for next week.

Up until now, we haven't heard a peep of new information about the upcoming sequel, besides teasers that more info would be coming at some point in June. That said, the hype has been steadily building since July 2020, when a Twitter user named Audrey translated a Famitsu interview with Tetsuya Nomura wherein he confirmed that a second release would be coming eventually.

"Final Fantasy 7 Remake" has, up to this point, vastly expanded upon the length and breadth of the original's source material, turning some of the original's locations into fully fleshed-out explorable worlds. Fans have been waiting years at this point for more details about a follow-up to the original "Final Fantasy 7 Remake," but so far, Square Enix has remained tight-lipped. That could all change during this 25th anniversary livestream next week.