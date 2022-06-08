HoloLens 3 Future In Question As Scandal-Struck Boss Leaves Microsoft

On Wednesday, the tech community was shocked to learn about the impending departure of Alex Kipman from Microsoft. A veteran of 21 years, Kipman joined Microsoft in 2001 and was behind some of the company's groundbreaking products — including HoloLens and Kinect. Kipman's resignation was likely the consequence of an Insider report from late last month. That scandalous May 25 report alleged Kipman to be a habitual perpetrator of verbal abuse and sexual misconduct. It claimed that Alex displayed a "pattern of alleged inappropriate behavior" toward female employees at Microsoft. Kipman's coworkers also alleged that his behavior toward them was often "toxic" in nature.

The news of Kipman's departure was first reported by Insider as a follow-up story published nearly two weeks after they carried the original article reporting Kipman's alleged misconduct. While Microsoft is yet to confirm or deny Kipman's departure from the company. However, a few hours after Insider published its report, folks over at Geekwire corroborated the report by reproducing text from an internal email sent to Microsoft employees. The email — which was somewhat of an internal memo — came from none other than Microsoft's cloud business chief Scott Guthrie. Scott's carefully worded memo confirms Kipman's departure from Microsoft while avoiding going into details about the change. The email also shed information on a planned reorganization of Microsoft's mixed reality division that Kipman headed.