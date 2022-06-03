Resident Evil 4 Remake Has A Release Date And It's Sooner Than You'd Expect
Capcom's long-awaited "Resident Evil 4" remake has been confirmed, and you could be playing it sooner than you think. The original, which was released in 2005, follows the story of US Government Agent Leon S. Kennedy. Kennedy's search for the president's daughter, who has been kidnapped by a cult, leads him to a remote Spanish village where he is confronted by a horde of villagers who have been infected by a mind parasite.
On its release, "Resident Evil 4" introduced several innovations to the series. Changes included an over-the-shoulder action camera perspective, new controls, and a third-person view that replaced the "camera in a corner of the room" viewpoint the series had used up until then.
The third-person shooter originally debuted on the Nintendo Gamecube in January 2005, before being ported to the PlayStation 2 in October of the same year. Over the years, the original "Resident Evil 4" has been ported to PC, the Nintendo Wii, iOS, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the Meta Quest. The game received a high definition re-release in the Xbox 360 and PS3 era, but a complete overhaul has been expected for some time.
The Resident Evil 4 remake is set for a 2023 release
During Sony's "State of Play" event, Capcom confirmed a "Resident Evil 4" remake was in production and set a release date of March 24, 2023. That date flashed up on the screen, followed by a teaser trailer that didn't reveal a whole lot. Despite being announced at Sony's event, the remake will be cross-platform. Fans will be able to play the game on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. There is no exclusivity period and the "Resident Evil 4" remake will be released on all platforms on the same date.
In an announcement published to the PlayStation Blog, Capcom says it will "preserve the essence" of the original game, while at the same time producing "state-of-the-art quality for a survival horror suitable for 2023." In a separate post on its website, the Japanese company claims the update will include "truly next-gen visuals" along with "modernized gameplay, and a reimagined, deeper storyline." Enhanced PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of other games in the franchise, including "Resident Evil 2," "Resident Evil 3: Nemesis," and "Resident Evil 7" were announced earlier this year.