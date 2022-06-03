Resident Evil 4 Remake Has A Release Date And It's Sooner Than You'd Expect

Capcom's long-awaited "Resident Evil 4" remake has been confirmed, and you could be playing it sooner than you think. The original, which was released in 2005, follows the story of US Government Agent Leon S. Kennedy. Kennedy's search for the president's daughter, who has been kidnapped by a cult, leads him to a remote Spanish village where he is confronted by a horde of villagers who have been infected by a mind parasite.

On its release, "Resident Evil 4" introduced several innovations to the series. Changes included an over-the-shoulder action camera perspective, new controls, and a third-person view that replaced the "camera in a corner of the room" viewpoint the series had used up until then.

The third-person shooter originally debuted on the Nintendo Gamecube in January 2005, before being ported to the PlayStation 2 in October of the same year. Over the years, the original "Resident Evil 4" has been ported to PC, the Nintendo Wii, iOS, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the Meta Quest. The game received a high definition re-release in the Xbox 360 and PS3 era, but a complete overhaul has been expected for some time.