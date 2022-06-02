iPadOS 16 Could Give Apple's iPad Its Most Controversial Update

Apple is prepping some major software upgrades for the iPad, and if Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is to be believed, one of the biggest revelations from the upcoming WWDC event will be about iPadOS 16. Citing people familiar with the latest developments at Apple, Gurman claims that iPadOS 16 will bring a "redesigned multitasking experience" that will let users easily switch between tasks and apps.

The report doesn't go into details about how exactly these multitasking refinements will pan out, but the end goal is to achieve an interface that feels like that of macOS. More importantly, the upcoming OS update will finally allow users to resize app windows. Notably, changes made to Apple's WebKit recently hinted at a new "multitasking mode" that would likely enable freely resizable windows on Apple's tablets.

Developer Steve Troughton-Smith, who spotted the aforementioned tweaks on Github, remarked that the "multitasking mode" could turn out similar to Windows 10's tablet mode, which automatically tailors the UI for touch or keyboard and mouse-based experience. The current iPadOS 15 builds allow users to run two apps side by side, while the third one is relegated to the side with a slide-over view.