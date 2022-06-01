Why Samsung Is Being Sued Over A Fundamental Android Feature

Samsung is at the heart of a patent-related legal fiasco that covers an Android OS technology capable of predicting how long the battery will last before a device turns off. Filed by a patent licensing company named K. Mizra LLC, the legal argument submitted before the Dusseldorf Regional Court claims that Samsung infringed on a patent covering battery runtime prediction on its phones running a younger version of Android.

The tech, which was originally patented by a Dutch research institute named Nederlandse Organisatie voor Toegepast Natuurwetenschappelijk Onderzoe (TNO), covers what the legal complaint describes as an "on-the-fly prediction of the remaining battery life of a mobile device." The algorithm-driven system analyses usage patterns and accordingly tells the user how long their phone will last based on the current battery level. The lawsuit alleges that some Samsung products running "a younger version of the Android OS" infringe on the patent by using the technology to predict battery life.

Of course, it's not just Samsung phones that offer this battery prediction feature. Even Google's Pixel series phones and those made by OEMs such as Xiaomi also provide the same functionality, which makes one wonder why only Samsung has been singled out in the patent-related lawsuit.