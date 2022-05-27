Huge GameStop PS5 Restock Incoming: What To Know

If you've been itching to get your hands on a PlayStation 5 but have had no luck finding one in stock, your time has finally come, as GameStop has a huge restocking event coming up. Starting on May 28, 2022, nearly all GameStop stores will be selling new PlayStation 5 bundles. Seeing as PS5 continues to be tricky to get your hands on, visiting your local GameStop might just be the thing that nets you that elusive console. Before you make the effort, there are a couple of things you need to be aware of before you head out to stand in line.

First and foremost, not every GameStop will receive a fresh batch of PlayStation consoles. Stores in Guam, Hawaii, and Alaska are not participating in the promotion. You can see the full map of GameStop shops on its official website to double-check whether visiting your local store is going to be worthwhile. It seems that this time around, the event is in-store only, which means that the consoles will be sold exclusively in brick-and-mortar locations. Shopping online won't net you a PS5.

Another thing to consider is that the consoles are arriving as part of a "bundle," as per the official GameStop announcement. GameStop hasn't spilled details on the prices or contents of these bundles just yet, but if Twitter leaks are anything to go by, there might be several bundles to choose from.