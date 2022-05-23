How To Fix The 'LG IMS Has Stopped' Error On Your Phone

LG phone owners running a T-Mobile cellular line have been hit by an odd software issue that pushes a pop-up alert on their phone every second, essentially leaving it unusable. The message — which says "LG IMS keeps stopping" or "LG IMS has stopped" — is affecting thousands of LG phone users using old G-series and V-series phones as well as recent models such as the LG Velvet.

User complaints that have popped up online on Twitter and Reddit suggest that restarting or resetting an affected phone does not fix the problem. Taking out the SIM provides a temporary respite, but popping it back again starts showing the same error message on a loop. Users that reached out to T-Mobile and LG's support handles on Twitter were told that the two companies are aware of the problem and that an update on the situation would be provided "later tonight."

For the unaware, IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem) is essentially the underlying tech that facilitates services such as voice communications over an IP network. In some instances, the IMS service starts malfunctioning and starts showing up an error that says "IMS services has stopped" on a phone. Putting the device in airplane mode can stop the pop-ups in some cases, but doing so isn't really a viable long-term solution. So far, neither LG nor T-Mobile has provided a solution to the issue that's stuck.