Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Has A 25% Bigger Display And Is Launching Very Soon
Xiaomi has had a fair amount of success with its fitness bands, with the Mi Band line already in its 7th generation and unit sales beyond a staggering 40 million. For those unaware, the first generation Mi Band was announced back in 2014, and the company has launched a new Mi Band variant almost every single year after that (with the exception of 2017). And exactly one year after it introduced the Mi Band 6 in May 2021, Xiaomi is now readying the launch of its successor — the Mi Band 7.
Xiaomi's official Weibo handles recently confirmed that the Mi Band 7 would be formally announced during an event scheduled for May 24, 2022. Note that this event is primarily for the launch of Xiaomi's new Redmi Note 11T series.
The posts on Weibo also included images of the Mi Band 7. Thanks to this, we now have a fair idea of what to expect from this upcoming product. The images aside, the Weibo posts also detail key specs of the upcoming fitness band.
Larger display, refreshed UI
While the Weibo posts stopped short of revealing the complete details of the Mi Band 7, we know that the product will have a significantly larger display than its predecessor. At 1.62-inches, the new AMOLED panel on the Mi Band 7 is approximately 25% larger than the 1.56-inch panel used on the Mi Band 6.
This additional screen real estate seems to have prompted Xiaomi to make some changes to the UI on the Mi Band 7, thanks to the possibility of supporting new gestures and fresh UI elements. In addition, the larger display is likely to improve the overall text readability of the band.
While we don't know if Xiaomi plans to add new features to the Mi Band 7, the company has already confirmed that the device will support all major tracking features, including heart rate, blood oxygen data, exercise data, and weather alerts.
Post-launch, the Mi Band 7 will first go on sale in China, followed by a wider global launch that will include the rest of Asia, India, and almost the entirety of Europe. As of now, there is no word of a possible U.S. launch.