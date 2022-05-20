Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Has A 25% Bigger Display And Is Launching Very Soon

Xiaomi has had a fair amount of success with its fitness bands, with the Mi Band line already in its 7th generation and unit sales beyond a staggering 40 million. For those unaware, the first generation Mi Band was announced back in 2014, and the company has launched a new Mi Band variant almost every single year after that (with the exception of 2017). And exactly one year after it introduced the Mi Band 6 in May 2021, Xiaomi is now readying the launch of its successor — the Mi Band 7.

Xiaomi's official Weibo handles recently confirmed that the Mi Band 7 would be formally announced during an event scheduled for May 24, 2022. Note that this event is primarily for the launch of Xiaomi's new Redmi Note 11T series.

The posts on Weibo also included images of the Mi Band 7. Thanks to this, we now have a fair idea of what to expect from this upcoming product. The images aside, the Weibo posts also detail key specs of the upcoming fitness band.