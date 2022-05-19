Samsung MyBespoke Makes Your Whole Fridge Door Your Photos

Samsung says it custom prints any panels ordered by the customer, which it then ships directly to the buyer — though it's unclear how long it takes for the company to print and ship the custom pieces and what kind of shipping fees buyers can expect. The panels will be available only by ordering through Samsung's website. Though the new customization option won't be available to bespoke fridge customers until later in 2022, the company is showing off what kind of styles buyers can explore via a collaboration with three artists: Dr. Woo, Katie Rodgers, and Olive Mannella.

Samsung

The idea of presenting your own family photos on a fridge isn't new, of course. People have been putting artwork and photos on their fridges with magnets for as long as refrigerators have been available in homes. Samsung took the idea into the digital age years ago with various smart fridge models that feature built-in touchscreen displays. The new custom panels are quite different in that they're physical objects with the artwork or photos printed directly on the material.

This is a pricey and somewhat limited alternative to digital displays, which allow customers to quickly switch to a new image whenever they want (and without any additional costs). However, the bespoke option does open the door for a new level of personalization and may be ideal for customers who want to use the fridge as a large canvas for a more welcoming or unique kitchen design.