How To Use The Snapchat Screenshop Feature

To start using Screenshop on Snapchat, make sure you have saved a screenshot of the item you want to search for using the feature. Follow these steps to then begin using it (via Snapchat).

1. In Snapchat, tap on the rectangles beside the photo button near the bottom to the left.

SlashGear

2. Tap on the "Screenshots" tab.

SlashGear

3. If you've never used Screenshop before, Snapchat will prompt you to try it at the top. Tap on the blue "Yes, Try It Now!" button to start.

4. Snapchat will scan through your photos for items it can find.

5. Tap on any of the photos under "Shop Your Screenshots" to see related items.

6. Tap on an item you're interested in to see its price, brand, details, and related items. You can also "like" products by tapping on the heart beneath the photo.

7. To shop for the item, tap on the "Shop on [brand name]" button. You'll be brought to the site where you can buy the item.

Screenshop makes it extremely easy to find pieces from outfits you otherwise haven't been able to locate in stores.