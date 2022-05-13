How To Fix Hulu Not Streaming In 4K

With so many streaming services in the market, it has become a battle of not just providing a service and producing quality content, but also of improving the overall viewing experience. With other streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime offering high-quality streaming, it's no wonder Hulu is following in their footsteps.

In 2019, Hulu brought back its 4k content for free to its existing subscribers. A step up from high definition (HD) resolution, 4k is composed of over 4000 pixels and is also referred to as Ultra High Definition (UHD). While 4k doesn't necessarily mean better quality viewing, it can offer a significantly better viewing experience when the conditions are optimal.

However, some users have reported issues with Hulu not streaming in 4K at home. If Hulu is not streaming in 4K for you, there are plenty of potential reasons behind it. From hardware to network issues, here are some of the common reasons why Hulu is not streaming in 4k and how to fix each one.