Whatever Happened To The 12-Year-Old NFT Millionaire?

In case you've never given it any thought, here's a fun little tidbit of information — there are children out there who are richer than any of us will ever be. For some this is true regardless of a child's own accomplishments. After all, many are born into wealth. For those kids, the best birthday present for their so-called "Sweet 16" is nothing short of a Lamborghini, but this is just the fortune of their parents that they simply get to benefit from. But what if we told you that there's a 12-year-old out there who managed to build a $1 million fortune all on his own? His name is Benyamin Ahmed, and at the age of twelve, he released his own NFT (non-fungible token) collection that blew up beyond all expectations.

If you're not a cryptocurrency and NFT whiz, NFTs are digital assets that are often represented in the form of an image, in-game content, videos, or music. They reside on the blockchain, which is a kind of digital ledger that records all transactions made with cryptocurrency. NFTs are decentralized, meaning that their value is controlled by the community and not any larger organization. As such, if both the seller and the buyer agree that an NFT is worth a certain amount, it is worth exactly that much — even if the price seems ridiculous to those who are not familiar with the scene. If you want to learn more about NFTs, check out our handy guide, and we have one about blockchains, too.