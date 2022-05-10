Apple Is One Step Closer To Making Foldable Displays

Apple has a lot to offer with its various products, ranging from the ultra-fast Mac Studio to the fairly affordable iPhone SE. However, there is one way in which Apple still falls behind its competitors: foldable displays, or rather, the lack thereof. That's not much of an issue, seeing as foldables are still a bit of a novelty and aren't exactly cheap, so the demand for them is somewhat limited. On the other hand, as the technology develops further, it makes perfect sense for Apple to want to jump on the foldable bandwagon in order to, one day, release such devices too. To that end, today's news about the future of the Apple foldables is a bit of a mixed bag.

The first bit of news comes from well-known Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo has recently started sharing his insights on Twitter, keeping the rumor mill going with his latest predictions. While Kuo's analysis is usually fairly accurate, his latest tweet is a revision to an earlier prediction. He used to think that Apple would launch a foldable iPhone as early as 2024, but now, that date seems to have been pushed back — and Kuo is no longer certain that the iPhone will be the first Apple product to receive that groundbreaking update.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple may be planning to launch its first foldable product no earlier than 2025, but his wording implies that it could be significantly later than that. The product type has also gotten considerably more interesting. Kuo mentions a "foldable iPad or a hybrid of iPad and iPhone." That sounds exciting, but to whom will Apple turn to achieve the foldable display finesse it requires for any such futuristic hybrid device?