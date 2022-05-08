Google Aims To Fix Broken Android App Experiences On Chromebook

Google still doesn't have one OS to rule them all, at least not until Fuschia actually becomes a real thing, but it does have Chrome OS. In addition to the web-centric operating system, the platform also supports running Linux software and, more importantly, Android apps. The latter has been a long time coming, but the experience is less than ideal, though not through any fault of Chrome OS itself. Android apps don't behave properly on anything but phones, including tablets.

Google has been pushing hard to change that undesirable situation, and an upcoming release of its official Android development tool will give developers fewer excuses not to make sure their apps work properly on larger screens like Chromebooks, no matter the app's window size. Even though tablets existed long before smartphones, Android was naturally designed for devices with very small screens. It is optimized to show only a limited number of items on the screen and only one "page" of the interface at a time, taking advantage of the limitations of a small handheld device to the point that it's one of its strengths. After all, you don't get distracted too much if you don't have many things going on at once.

Android tablets challenged those assumptions, and to its credit, Google did provide ways for Android apps to support larger screens. Developers, unfortunately, weren't enthusiastic about adopting those new features, mostly because Android tablets haven't exactly been a profitable market. The situation, however, is a bit different when Chrome OS is involved, as it saw a 50% rise in Android app use last year (via ChromeOS.dev) — and despite that, the apps continue to misbehave even on that platform.