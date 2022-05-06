Gucci Will Soon Accept Cryptocurrency - Here's Why That Matters

Tesla accepting Dogecoin payments was one thing, but the cryptocurrency crowd just received another bout of good news and some sweet validation from a seemingly unexpected source — Gucci. The luxury brand has just announced that by the end of May 2022, it will begin accepting payments in crypto in five of its stores located in the United States. And it's not just the largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, that gets recognized here, but also Ethereum, Litecoin, and Dogecoin. The last one is especially interesting, given that it was first made as a joke, and now, it will be used to purchase luxury goods from one of the world's most recognizable brands. Aside from the aforementioned coins, Gucci will also accept Shiba Inu and five so-called "stablecoins." A stablecoin is a form of cryptocurrency that is pegged to the US dollar, meaning it always has the same value as USD.

Given that cryptocurrency doesn't have any physical payment forms, accepting such payments in brick and mortar stores is a little bit tricky. Paying with cryptocurrency requires the person to own a crypto wallet. When you're out and about, a cryptocurrency wallet can only be used as long as you have internet access. In order to pay with cryptocurrency, in-store Gucci customers will be emailed a link with a QR code. The code is a quick and easy way for the payment to go right from the customer's crypto wallet to Gucci, which may then keep it as a cryptocurrency or convert it into "fiat," which is essentially just standard, legacy currency like the dollar.