Sony's 2022 QD-OLED And Mini LED Pricing Revealed

Sony's 2022 BRAVIA XR TV lineup has officially been announced and it includes Sony's first entries into consumer-grade QD-OLED and Mini LED televisions. Arguably, the most pertinent part of this announcement is that we now have a release window for the Bravia XR Master Series A95K QD-OLED TV, which won our favor for the Best TV of CES 2022. But it may not come as a surprise to TV enthusiasts that Sony's new Mini LED and QD-OLED displays target relatively high price ranges in comparison to OLED and LED models, especially the 85" BRAVIA MASTER Series XR Z9K which will sell for an MSRP of $9,999.99.

Those who've yet to upgrade to OLED may be pleased to see a few relatively affordable displays in the new lineup. The Bravia XR Master Series A90K is one such display, and a 48" model will become available to pre-order in July 2022 at $1,499.99 in the U.S. Compared to LG's television ecosystem, the Sony Bravia XR A90K is comparable in price to the LG OLED C2.

For those unaware, an OLED (organic light-emitting diode) display is made up of an array of self-lit pixels that don't require any backlight, resulting in crisp, colorful images and rich blacks. QD-OLED builds on this method, using something called "Quantum Dot" technology to increase the brightness of an OLED image. By contrast, Mini LED uses a regular backlit pixel array made up of much smaller pixels — which can theoretically achieve a similar effect.