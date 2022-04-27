Facebook Admitted To Lack Of Control Over User Data In Leaked Document

Facebook doesn't have a particularly stellar record when it comes to ethically handling user data, and now a leaked internal paper suggests the company has seemingly lost control over managing the massive cache of data it collects and how it is used. An internal document allegedly written by the company's Ad and Business Product team was leaked to Motherboard, and it gives a glimpse into how bad the situation may be at Facebook, at least when it comes to responsible collection and utilization of user data.

The paper likens the situation to a bottle of ink (which represents user data) that is poured into a lake (that is, Facebook's vast data processing systems). Once that happens, the leaked document states, there is no way to control the flow of that ink or recover it. "We do not have an adequate level of control and explainability over how our systems use data," says the report, which was primarily written to highlight how that situation may land Facebook in regulatory troubles.

It further adds that solving the problem would require multiple years in order to create a system that would give Facebook a clear picture of how user data flows through its systems, right from the collection via its products to its eventual exit from the whole framework. Regulations such as the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) specifically mandate that user data collected for a purpose should be explicitly declared and must not be utilized anywhere else. Facebook appears to fare poorly at that parameter.