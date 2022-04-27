Scientists Found The Building Blocks Of DNA And RNA In Meteorites. Here's What That Means

It's been a long-held belief that many of the key ingredients needed for the creation of life on Earth came from outer space. The source behind these ingredients was thought to be meteorites that landed on the planet billions of years ago. Studies carried out on fallen space rocks over the course of the last century have confirmed the presence of several nucleobases — vital for storing genetic information in DNA and RNA — on these meteorites. Among the bases that have been detected on meteorites include adenine, guanine, and uracil. However, two key ingredients that are essential for confirming this theory — cytosine and thymine — have continued to elude scientists. Without establishing the presence of these compounds on these space rocks, it was nigh impossible for researchers to substantiate the long-held theory about life on Earth having a cosmic connection.

A recent development, however, is all set to change this. Advancements in detection and extraction techniques have finally led scientists to detect cytosine and thymine on four meteorites that fell to the Earth sometime in the late '60s.