POCO's P4 GT Could Shock Your Eyes And Your Wallet

Xiaomi-owned POCO burst onto the smartphone scene in 2018 with the launch of its first smartphone, the POCO F1. Widely praised for its value for money quotient, the high bar set by the POCO F1 turned out to be too high for even POCO to match — at first. Unsurprisingly, the company's subsequent launches did not garner as much hype as the original POCO F1, and four years later, POCO is yet to deliver a compelling, affordable flagship that lived up to the expectations set by its first smartphone. That track record might've changed today, April 26, 2022, as POCO took the covers off its first affordable smartphone for 2022: the POCO F4 GT.

At first glance, the POCO F4 GT doesn't seem to make major compromises on the specs front while still managing to be priced under the $600 mark. This starting price for the device could help the phone to garner a loyal fanbase — akin to the POCO F1. We've decoded various aspects of the POCO F4 GT's feature set and checked out factors that give it the potential to be the best affordable flagship smartphone of 2022. Before we begin, it is essential to add that the POCO F4 GT — like many of Xiaomi's recent devices — happens to be a rebranded variant of a Redmi device: the Redmi K50 Gaming.