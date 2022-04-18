Motorola Leaks Tease First Glimpse At Budget-Friendly Moto E32

Leaked images come courtesy of noted Indian leaker Sudhanshu Ambhore in collaboration with Bestopedia. According to said images, the Moto E32 shares some design traits with its predecessor. This is especially true of the vertically-stacked triple camera array, which looks quite similar. Only if you look carefully will one notice that the position of the LED flash has changed. Also noticeable is that the topmost camera lens on the E32 looks substantially bigger than the rest of the lenses. This was not the case with the E30, which also sported a rear panel with a bit of a texture, unlike the smooth appearance of the leaked E32. While not confirmed by Motorola yet, the E32 is likely to come in color options very different from its predecessor.

According to Sudhanshu, the Moto E32 will feature a 6.6-inch display. This would make it slightly bigger than the E30's 6.5-inch panel. What is not clear as of now is if the E32 will get a 90 Hz panel like the E30. Considering the market positioning of the E32, it is pretty likely that it'll have an IPS LCD panel with HD+ resolution. The Moto E32 also retains the center-aligned selfie camera. It is not clear whether the phone will use the same 8MP camera sensor as the Moto E30 for if the sensor will see an upgrade. Leaks suggest that the Moto E32 will have a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP secondary camera, and a 2MP sensor — possibly for depth sensing.

The Moto E30 used a chipset made by a little-known company called Unisoc (earlier known as Spreadtrum). The Moto E32, on the other hand, is likely to use the Helio G85 chipset from MediaTek. The phone is expected to retain the same 5,000 mAh battery as the Moto E30, and chances are high the phone will support 10W charging. A significant omission on the E32 is the 3.5-mm audio jack. While this would not have been a major issue on a higher-end smartphone, this decision invariably means that any potential Moto E32 buyer will also need to either own or invest in Bluetooth or USB-C-friendly headphones for personal audio.