The US Just Confirmed The First Interstellar Meteor - Here's What That Means

Following studies conducted by Siraj and professor Loeb, it became increasingly evident that CNEOS 2014-01-08 did not originate in our solar system. This is quite unlike the average meteor, which is typically a small block of rock and ice sourced from somewhere within our pocket of the universe. Instead, the two claimed this object came from another solar system, which put CNEOS 2014-01-08 in a category of extremely rare meteors called interstellar meteors. While there were logical reasons behind the duo's proposal that CNEOS 2014-01-08 had interstellar origins, they had a difficult time convincing the scientific community because of a lack of comprehensive data.

Making things more difficult for the scientists was the fact that the only piece of reliable data that would convincingly prove the meteor's interstellar origins was in the possession of the U.S. Defense Department. As strange as it may seem, the fireball and explosion caused by CNEOS 2014-01-08 were recorded by a U.S. spy satellite designed to detect foreign missile launches. Getting this data into the public domain for research purposes proved to be a significant bottleneck in the eventual recognition of CNEOS 2014-01-08 as the first known interstellar meteor.

The first indication of a meteor having an interstellar origin is its speed. Meteors that pass near Earth while orbiting the sun typically move at speeds less than 26 miles per second — any higher and the object will be traveling too fast to be captured by the sun's gravity. This is unlike all other objects in our solar system that orbit around the sun because of its massive gravitational pull. You could equate this to the concept of Earth's escape velocity, which is the speed at which rockets need to be launched to resist Earth's gravitational pull.