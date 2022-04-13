The Surprising Change Scientists Found In Neptune's Temperature

Neptune, a cold gas giant that is about four times bigger than the Earth and the farthest planet from our Sun in the Solar System, hasn't really been the subject of in-depth research as much as fellow planets like Jupiter, Mars, and Venus. However, new research shows that the dark, windy planet has more surprises hidden in its atmosphere than scientists previously assumed. Studying nearly two decades' worth of data collected from observatories across the world, a team from the University of Leicester noticed that the planet has undergone some unusual temperature changes lately.

Sifting through observations made in the infrared region, the team noticed that the average global temperature of Neptune's stratosphere had fallen by 8-degrees Celcius between 2003 and 2018. The temperature change trend was expected to be the opposite, as the phase in which data on the planet was collected was supposed to be the summer season. "This change was unexpected. Since we have been observing Neptune during its early southern summer, we would expect temperatures to be slowly growing warmer, not colder," said the lead author of the research, Dr. Michael Roman in a statement with the University of Leicester.