Why Mars Has Two Speeds Of Sound

Sound speeds are able to tell researchers an impressive amount of information about a planet's surface, especially on Mars, which evidently has two separate speeds for low-pitched sound frequencies and high-pitched sound frequencies. The former travel at 537 mph, while the latter travel at 559 mph, according to NASA in a Perseverance Mars Rover update released on April 1. By comparison, Earth has just one speed at which all sound travels: a far snappier 767 mph. These measurements have been made by microphones utilized by the Mars rover Perseverence, which initially landed on the surface of the red planet on February 18, 2021. The mission has several directives, including the observation of changes in temperature and atmospheric pressure on the Martian surface, which can be determined by listening to Martian wind gusts and sandstorms.

Mars' atmosphere is vastly thinner than Earth's, and it is made primarily of carbon dioxide rather than oxygen and nitrogen, so it operates on its own set of rules that differ from those of our planet. Studying those rules in real-time is the primary objective of NASA's Perseverence rover, which is equipped with two microphones; one to record landing and general atmospheric noises, and a SuperCam science instrument that listens to the lasers that the Perseverence uses to zap rocks – doing so can help scientists determine mass and hardness of rocks on Mars, Planetary noted.