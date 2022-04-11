Why Netflix Is Adding A Double Thumbs Up Button

If you're a regular TV watcher, you're most likely already aware there's a big difference between loving and "just liking" a TV show on Netflix. Anyone can simply enjoy a show and then click the Thumbs Up button to save it for later or tell the Netflix Recommendation Engine to offer up other, similar TV shows.

There's also the option to Thumbs Down a TV show, which in turn makes Netflix recommend similar shows less often. But why can't Netflix users define their tastes even further? As of April 11, the company is addressing this concern head-on with its new Double Thumbs Up button, which essentially allows users to indicate that they like something even more than usual.

The concept is exactly as straightforward as it sounds. If you're a hardcore fan of shows like "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul," but you only casually enjoy sitcoms like "Seinfeld," now you can indicate your refined set of preferences much more clearly to the platform's algorithm. Netflix is hoping that delineating between shows that are Double Thumb-worthy and those that are just Thumb-worthy may serve to create a far more engaging Netflix experience for everyone involved.

Up until around April 2017, any Netflix user could rate a TV show or movie on a five-point scale. That system worked for more than just curating one's own playlist; it also gave a numerical score for others to base their watching decisions.