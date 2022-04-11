The Apple Museum Tech Enthusiasts Need To Know About
Apple is a well-established icon of the consumer technology world. Since it was co-founded in 1976 by the late Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and lesser-known early investor Ronald Wayne, it has gone on to become a multi-national company recently valued at over $2 trillion. In recent years, the company has been making money hand-over-fist, raking in $123.9 billion in revenue in the last three months of 2021 alone. Everyone wants a slice of the Apple pie, from consumers who adore their products to the companies who have been inspired by Apple's success in hardware and software design.
Now, a new museum is about to open in Poland that'll allow fans and historians to experience Apple history up close and personal. Situated in Warsaw, the new Apple Museum Poland occupies 3,400 square feet of floor space in the renovated Norblin Factory in Warsaw. Exhibits inside the museum will be rotated so that fans can always expect to see something new on each visit, according to Apple Insider.
Apple Museum Poland in Norblin Factory opens in 2022
The Apple Museum Poland is not affiliated or associated with Apple in any official capacity. However, its substantial collection of over 1,600 exhibits should excite any Apple fan or consumer technology who takes the time to make a visit.
Among its pieces is a replica of the fabled Apple 1 computer of which only 200 were ever made and only 60 are still known to exist. The museum's Apple 1 replica was faithfully constructed by the museum's owner with the support of sponsors and volunteers and was autographed by Steve Wozniak himself. The collection also includes a wide variety of Apple's iconic computer designs, peripherals, accessories, software, graphic designs, and souvenirs.
Guests will also be entertained with interactive exhibits that aim to give a technical, historical, and social context to the creation of Apple's products over the decades since it was founded. For die-hard fans, there are also some devices in the collection from Steve Jobs's NeXT, the PC company that he started after being infamously dumped by Apple in 1985 before triumphantly returning to Apple in 1997 when NeXT was acquired by Apple for $400 million.
The Norblin location is just the latest edition of the Apple Museum Poland. The creators of this museum have been showing some of their collection for several years in a significantly smaller exhibit space — this Norblin factory museum is just the latest and greatest iteration of their vision. The full name of this new location is Apple Museum Poland in Norblin Factory — and it'll open to visitors in mid-April, 2022. We can't help but wonder if they'll have each of the items on our list of 10 rare Apple Products you probably didn't know existed.