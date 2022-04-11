The Apple Museum Tech Enthusiasts Need To Know About

The Apple Museum Poland is not affiliated or associated with Apple in any official capacity. However, its substantial collection of over 1,600 exhibits should excite any Apple fan or consumer technology who takes the time to make a visit.

Among its pieces is a replica of the fabled Apple 1 computer of which only 200 were ever made and only 60 are still known to exist. The museum's Apple 1 replica was faithfully constructed by the museum's owner with the support of sponsors and volunteers and was autographed by Steve Wozniak himself. The collection also includes a wide variety of Apple's iconic computer designs, peripherals, accessories, software, graphic designs, and souvenirs.

Guests will also be entertained with interactive exhibits that aim to give a technical, historical, and social context to the creation of Apple's products over the decades since it was founded. For die-hard fans, there are also some devices in the collection from Steve Jobs's NeXT, the PC company that he started after being infamously dumped by Apple in 1985 before triumphantly returning to Apple in 1997 when NeXT was acquired by Apple for $400 million.

The Norblin location is just the latest edition of the Apple Museum Poland. The creators of this museum have been showing some of their collection for several years in a significantly smaller exhibit space — this Norblin factory museum is just the latest and greatest iteration of their vision. The full name of this new location is Apple Museum Poland in Norblin Factory — and it'll open to visitors in mid-April, 2022. We can't help but wonder if they'll have each of the items on our list of 10 rare Apple Products you probably didn't know existed.