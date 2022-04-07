Bluetti's Off-Grid Clean Power Solutions Get Big Easter Discounts

The reality is that even if you're not heading out to the trails this Easter, electricity has become a vital part of our lives — so much so that when the power goes out, life seemingly screeches to a halt. Solar panels and backup batteries, including full, mobile power stations, help ensure the lights stay on and phones remain functional even if a storm or unexpected outage makes the main electrical grid unavailable for a time.

Bluetti's new promotion covers many of the products you may need to stay powered up, including power stations and expansion batteries that can be used to outfit your home with clean energy and backup power. Consumers willing to invest in a green power solution can, for example, grab Bluetti's EP500Pro home power station for $4,999 during the promotional period — a significant discount over its regular $5,999 price tag. The station is capable of powering multiple items simultaneously, boasting more than 6,000 charge cycles alongside smart features like app-upgradeable firmware and built-in touchscreen controls.

Bluetti

The similarly portable EP500 all-in-one power station is also discounted with a current price of $4,399 versus its regular $4,599 rate. You can, of course, buy Bluetti's compatible PV350 solar panel separately at its currently discounted rate of $739 (compared to its regular price of $769), but two of the same panels are offered as part of the company's EP500 and EP500Pro bundles temporarily discounted to $5,789 and $6,399, respectively. This shaves a few hundred dollars off their price tags, making them a more economical choice for those who plan to fully embrace clean energy solutions.