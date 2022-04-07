N64's Mario Golf Makes A Comeback Next Week

Fans of Nintendo 64 classic "Mario Golf" are in for a treat when the beloved Nintendo golfing video game finally sees its debut on the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service at the end of next week. Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is the highest-tier premium service offered for the Nintendo Switch console, and it's set to expand once more with its newest major update that includes "Mario Golf" on the Nintendo 64 app on April 15, or more specifically, on April 14 at 9 PM eastern time. The official announcement was made via Twitter by @NintendoAmerica.

"Mario Golf" was first released over 23 years ago, in June 1999. It was so popular that it remained in circulation over the next two decades after its Nintendo 64 release in 1999, culminating in re-releases on the Wii and Wii U in 2008 and 2015, and it even enjoyed a few sequels, the latest being "Mario Golf: Super Rush," which was released on Nintendo Switch in June 2021. However, it's never been possible to carry any of the originals over to the modern (and far more portable) Nintendo Switch, meaning that old-school "Mario Golf" owners have needed to continue booting up older hardware if they wanted to take Mario out to the green for a few rounds of golf. By April 15, this will no longer be the case for active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers.