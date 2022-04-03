Twitter Leak Reveals Key Feature May Finally Arrive On Android

Right from the start, Twitter was a service that seemed perfectly made for mobile devices. The platform's initial 140-character limit, which increased only a few years ago, was put in place because of SMS limits. Beyond that, Twitter's short posts and linear timeline were also well-suited for vertical phone screens, and it didn't ask too much time from users (though that didn't prevent many from getting addicted to it anyway).

Twitter, of course, outgrew those roots long ago, and it has since become a social media and multimedia powerhouse. Despite that expansion, Twitter seems to be leaving one mobile platform in the dust as it continues to add more features to its app. That makes this latest leak all the more exciting, as it looks like the company is finally giving Android users the ability to select text from tweets rather than forcing them to copy entire posts.