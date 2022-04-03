This Nest Hub Boot Loop Bug Has A Simple Fix

Google introduced a new user interface update for its Nest Hub smart screen devices in late March 2022. While some users were able to download the update without issue, others soon found themselves dealing with a pesky boot loop bug that left their devices constantly trying to boot up.

The new UI update started rolling out on March 28, 2022. The next morning, many users reported waking up with changes to the smart display's Home Control tab, which can be accessed by swiping down from the top of the screen. With the latest firmware installed, the Home Control tab now appears more similar to the Home View interface that Google originally used with the Google Home Hub when it launched in 2018, according to 9to5Google.

The changes aren't extremely substantial, so it shouldn't take users long to get used to them. What might take some getting used to, though, is dealing with the annoying bug that leaves your Google Nest Hub stuck in a boot loop for seemingly no reason.