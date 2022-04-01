Why The Netherlands Just Filed A Class Action Lawsuit Against Apple

It looks like Apple has drawn the ire of a consumer rights group in the Netherlands because of its App Store policies. The non-profit Consumer Competition Claims Foundation is filing a class action lawsuit against Apple, alleging on its website that European consumers "have been overcharged 5 billion euros for their app and in-app purchases and should demand a refund." As with much of the negative attention Apple has been receiving lately, it seems that this lawsuit is centered on the fees Apple charges for purchases made through the App Store.

Apple charges a 30% cut on everything sold through the App Store, whether those are apps purchased upfront, in-app purchases that use the App Store's payment system, or even subscriptions that were started through the App Store. For instance, if someone signs up for Spotify via the iOS app, Apple takes a 30% cut of those monthly subscription fees (a cut that decreases to 15% after a user has been subscribed for a year). Up until recently, Apple forbade app developers from offering alternative payment methods within their apps, which is something that Epic Games ultimately took Apple to court over.

The description of this lawsuit on the Consumer Competition Claims Foundation's website is somewhat vague in that it doesn't really get into specifics. "By using anti-competitive practices, Apple has been able to charge excessively high prices and impose restrictive conditions," the website reads. "Apple excluded all competition and withheld choice for consumers on their App-store and in-app purchases."