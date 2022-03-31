Bioarchaeologists May Have Just Discovered The Oldest Skull Surgery In North America

Even by modern standards, performing skull surgery on a living person is considered a complicated procedure, which is why it might be surprising to learn that the oldest known case of skull surgery in human history occurred 13,000 years ago in Northern Africa. To give you some perspective, that's more than twice as old as the pyramids built by ancient Egyptians over 4,500 years ago. The Egyptians themselves were known to have performed skull surgery around 4,000 years ago.

Closer home in North America, it was widely thought the oldest instance of skull surgery on the continent dates back only around 1,000 years. However, a study conducted by bioarchaeologist Diana Simpson of the University of Nevada is challenging this long-held notion, Science News reports.

If Simpson's estimates are accurate, the oldest known case of skull surgery in North America could date back to anywhere between 3,000 and 5,000 years — which would make it older than the oldest known case of skull surgery in South America, believed to have happened during the height of the Inca empire, just over 1,000 years ago.