Don't Believe These Verizon Spam Messages

If you own a mobile phone in the U.S., chances are high you are used to receiving a ton of spam messages. A recent report estimates that 9 billion spam texts were sent in February 2022 in the U.S. alone, making it evident these unwanted messages are a big business. And while most smartphone users choose to ignore these texts and bulk delete them, often shrugging them off as minor annoyances, the people behind the messages are increasingly using smarter techniques to elicit a response and potentially defraud you.

In the latest example, a group of spammers seems to be targeting Verizon subscribers in the U.S. by sending people spoofed text messages. Unlike "normal" spam messages originating from random phone numbers, these spoofed text messages show up as snippets sent from your own phone number.

It is this very aspect that puts users at greater risk of fraud when compared to other text message scams. Because these messages appear to come from your own number (and, therefore, a trustworthy source), there is a greater chance that an average cell phone user could click the accompanying link and potentially share personal details online.

While this specific method of spamming has been around for a while, it is only now, after a report by The Verge, that Verizon Wireless has said it will be taking action.