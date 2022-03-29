This US 5G Speed Report Could Start Some Arguments

OpenSignal has released its latest report documenting the state of 5G network coverage following the deployment of the C-Band spectrum in the United States, and the findings are quite interesting. For folks who don't keep a tab on telecom developments, C-Band 5G offers a middle ground between Sub-6 GHz (low speed, larger coverage) and mmWave (ultra-fast speed, poor coverage) flavors of 5G. OpenSignal's report compares the network statistics of Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T by choosing the 2.5GHz spectrum as the reference point for data collection. Generally speaking, Verizon recorded the biggest gain following its C-Band rollout, as it offered bigger boost in weekly average download speeds compared to AT&T and T-Mobile. Verizon's large-scale deployment in the mid-band actually bumped up its national download speed score by 26.7 percent, going up from 55.7Mbps to 70.6Mbps.

Talking about C-Band 5G numbers, the competition is tight on the upload side of things, but the gulf widens when it comes to download speeds. T-Mobile took the top spot with an average 5G download speed of 225.5Mbps, Verizon delivered a downlink cellular channel peaking at 211.8Mbps, while AT&T's C-Band could only climb up to 160Mbps. Coming to the upload speeds, Verizon toppled T-Mobile with a 20Mbps uplink rate. Even AT&T managed to race past T-Mobile here by providing an average 5G C-Band upload speed of 18.5Mbps, while T-Mobile lagged behind at the 18.2Mbps mark.