New World's Massive Heart Of Madness Update Arrives This Week

Perhaps the biggest addition in the Heart of Madness update is the finale quest for the main "New World" storyline. Amazon says this quest will involve confronting Isabella at Shattered Mountain, which is where teams of 5 players will be able to dive into the new endgame expedition, dubbed "The Tempest's Heart." Players looking to complete this expedition should have gear scores between 550 and 570, so you need to be fairly well-equipped before diving into The Tempest's Heart and (presumably) taking on Isabella.

In addition to the new quest and expedition, we're getting a new weapon in the Blunderbuss. Something of the close-ranged counterpart to the Musket, the Blunderbuss scales with strength and intelligence and is the first weapon to do so. It has two weapon mastery trees, with one centered around doing damage up close and the other focused on dealing AoE damage at range.

Amazon is also adding several things to the open world that should make exploration more enjoyable or rewarding. For instance, each territory now has two easels hidden in it, and when players discover them, they'll be granted paintings of the scenic views to take home and hang in their houses. There are also several new characters and enemies to encounter, including Rafflebones the Loot Collector – a new mob that will spawn in every territory. Players only have 45 seconds to defeat him after encountering him, but if they do, they'll be granted a named weapon. Level 60 players will also get Obsidian Gypsum from killing him, along with 500 Umbral Shards when he's encountered in level 60+ zones.