Kingdom Hearts Turns 20: Here's Why This Series Never Soured

Sora, Donald, Goofy. As of March 28, the dearly beloved and iconic trio of the "Kingdom Hearts" series has officially been parading through Disney and Disney-inspired worlds together for over 20 years. That is, at least in Japan, where "Kingdom Hearts" aficionados are currently celebrating the series' 20th anniversary. And, even though longtime fans of "Kingdom Hearts" have largely grown up, many still carry nostalgic memories of those halcyon days – when the world was simpler, the PlayStation 2 heyday was at its height, and Square game director Tetsuya Nomura could casually announce a "Final Fantasy" spinoff that takes place squarely in the "Disney Cinematic Universe" while nobody batted an eye.

"Twenty years ago today the original Kingdom Hearts first launched in Japan and we started an unforgettable journey with Sora, Donald and Goofy," tweeted the official "Kingdom Hearts" Twitter account (@KINGDOMHEARTS); "Whether you're new to Kingdom Hearts or have been with us from the very beginning, thank you for everything ❤️ #KH20th".

"Kingdom Hearts" was officially released by Square in Japan on March 28, 2002. It was later released in the United States by Square Electronic Arts on September 17, 2002, and then in Europe by Sony Interactive Entertainment on November 22, 2002. It is now developed and published worldwide by Square Enix.