Samsung Launches Smart Monitor M8, Now Available To Pre-Order

Almost three months after Samsung unveiled the Smart Monitor M8 on the sidelines of CES 2022, the product is finally available for pre-order in the U.S. Now in its second generation, this variant succeeds the Smart Monitor M7 that Samsung launched during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

The Smart Monitor series gets its name because of its ability to transform itself into a Smart TV or a streaming device when you're done using it as a work monitor. It even came powered by Samsung's Tizen OS — the same platform that powers Samsung TVs. While these features seemed promising, the 2020 models didn't score too well in the looks department. They looked like, well, monitors, and it was pretty evident you wouldn't be buying them for their looks.

And that is exactly what Samsung wants to change in 2022. The 2022 edition of the Samsung Smart Monitor M8 lineup has a completely revamped design and seems to have taken a lot of inspiration from the colorful 24-inch iMac lineup Apple launched a year ago.

Let's take a closer look.