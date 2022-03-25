New PlayStation Now And Plus Mix Tipped To Take On Xbox Game Pass

Sony's answer to Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass subscription might go live next week. As per a Bloomberg report, the service will combine PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus services to offer a unified subscription product that will "debut with a splashy lineup of hit games from recent years." The service will reportedly be offered with multiple tiers divided across the current-gen modern games and those debuting with the older console generations. An older report from the same outlet tipped three subscription tiers for the upcoming service, which is currently under development with the codename Spartacus.

The first tier will reportedly include all of the existing PlayStation Plus perks, while the second one will bundle a catalog of PlayStation 4-era games with the possibility of some PlayStation 5 titles. The third tier will include a library of retro PlayStation titles alongside extended demos and game streaming perks. There is no word now much Sony is going to charge for its subscription service, but it will try to maintain a competitive edge over Xbox Game Pass, at least in the early days to attract more subscribers.