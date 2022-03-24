Samsung Is Prepping Yet Another Galaxy M Series Launch

While Samsung stopped short of revealing the model number of this upcoming M series smartphone, folks at Sammobile think there is a good chance that the device in question could be the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. Earlier this month, right before the mega Galaxy A series launch event, Samsung had silently announced the Galaxy M33 in Europe — which is the LTE variant of the phone.

Interestingly, the Galaxy M33 5G seems to be already on sale in Malaysia, and we have managed to find most of the hardware specs of the phone as listed on Samsung's own website. As always, Samsung does not reveal the name of the 5G-capable chipset it uses on the M33 5G — but there have been reports that say it would come powered by the Samsung's Exynos 1200 SoC.

The rest of the specs include a 5,000 mAh battery (the 4G variant has a 6,000 mAh battery), a large 6.6-inch FHD+ TFT display, and a quad-camera setup that consists of a 50MP primary camera mated to a 5MP ultrawide camera and twin 2MP sensors for depth sensing and macro shots. At the front, the Galaxy M33 5G is likely to use an 8MP sensor for selfies and video calling.

In Europe, the Galaxy M33 will be offered in 6GB and 8GB RAM options, with both variants featuring 128GB of internal storage. The Galaxy M33 5G, on the other hand, will only come in a single 8GB+128GB variant. The European pricing for the Galaxy M33 – the LTE version- starts at 349 euros ($383), so expect the price to jump to at least $400 for the 5G ready Galaxy M33 5G.

It would be interesting to see the Indian and Vietnamese pricing of the Galaxy M33 5G, although we are still unsure if this indeed will be the phone that will be launched on March 27.