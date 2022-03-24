Apple's Cheapest iPhone Will Use Its Most High-Tech Metal

Apple has made huge investments in Green Bonds, and now, it has revealed just what $4.7 billion is capable of doing for the environment. The company has announced that this investment was able to jump-start the development of new eco-friendly technologies, including low-carbon manufacturing and new recycling methods. Those investments are part of Apple's mission to reduce its carbon footprint on the planet. As a follow-up, Apple has also announced that the future versions of the iPhone SE may use aluminum that has been smelted without producing any greenhouse gas emissions. This is a surprising twist for Apple's cheapest phone, implying that it may one day be equipped with some of its most cutting-edge technology.

Researching the technology that may one day be found in the iPhone SE would not be possible if not for Apple's massive Green Bonds investments. Since 2016, these bonds have been used to power eco-friendly research. As part of this, Apple is buying carbon-free aluminum that is the first of such kind to be manufactured outside of a lab on a large scale and without producing any carbon emissions while being smelted.

Like any large manufacturer, Apple should be conscious of its impact on the environment, and for the most part, it is. Lisa Jackson, the vice president of Apple's Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives department, said in the announcement: "Our investments are advancing the breakthrough technologies needed to reduce the carbon footprint of the materials we use, even as we move to using only recyclable and renewable materials across our products to conserve the earth's finite resources."