New Apple Patent Describes AirPods You Don't Put In Your Ears

It's possible that in the future, Apple may release AirPods that don't even need to go in your ears. A patent application, recently submitted by Apple, has been unearthed, and it's packed full of interesting insights into a product the company may be developing as we speak. Titled "Wearable Device with Directional Audio," the application - spotted by PatentlyApple – describes a device that lets you listen to music without cutting you out from what's going on around you.

In the submitted patent, Apple briefly notes what the current experience of using audio headsets is like. Apple's own AirPods, while iconic, are not without flaws, although these flaws often come with a good upside. Apple describes such devices as acoustic speakers that sit either on the ear, over the ear, or in the ear, and they connect to other devices in order to produce sound that then travels directly from the speakers to your ears. The downside of this can be that having your ears blocked by earbuds can result in not hearing ambient noises.

Being completely cut off from the outside world can be a dangerous thing when wearing a pair of earbuds. Noise-canceling features are great when you just want to tune out, but when you're out for a run in an urban area, it's better to hear the sounds around you. The same is true if you often have people coming up to you to talk to you — constantly having to remove your AirPods is a nuisance. It seems that Apple may be working on a fix to all of these problems.