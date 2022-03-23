Google Photos Update Tackles The Photographer's Biggest Headache

Just in time for spring cleaning, Google has announced an update to Google Photos, made specifically to help you organize your folders a little better. The update brings with it several new features oriented around sorting your photos and screenshots, as well as a quality-of-life improvement in the way your files will be displayed. Although the changes are small on the surface, the layout update is quite significant.

The new updates affect three different things: the library tab, the sharing tab, and the way Google Photos handles your screenshots. The app now also allows for importing your photos from other locations, making it easier to consolidate all pictures into just one app as opposed to having to use several. Of course, Google Photos can only handle so many photos — the free app has a 15GB storage limit, but this is shared across other Google services, such as Drive and Gmail. If that's not enough for you, you may have to look into upgrading to Google One, which offers subscription plans ranging from 100GB of storage to 2TB.

Whether you're a paying customer or not, the new Google Photos update affects all Android users and will be rolling out this week. Google is also planning to bring these features to iOS users, but it hasn't specified when that is going to happen.