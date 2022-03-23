IKEA Vappeby Is A Weatherproof Spotify Tap Speaker That's Also A Lamp

IKEA is a brand best known for products that exemplify the Scandinavian aesthetic of minimalism. Furniture pieces that you can assemble yourself are the brand's most popular items, but it also has a few other lifestyle products available, including consumer electronics like speakers. Fortunately, this minimalist approach to design doesn't mean that its products will sport almost no features, and IKEA has been increasing its stock of products that integrate smart features, like wireless charging, integration with smart home platforms, and even smart speakers that masquerade as picture frames.

Now it's taking another step in that direction with a new smart device that still looks deceptively minimal but actually delivers the functionality of two or three devices in a single product. But, in addition to this slight diversion in terms of simplicity, the IKEA Vappeby also claims the title of the first Spotify Tap device that isn't an earphone or headphone.