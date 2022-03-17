These Are The First Two 5G Cars In The US - Here's Why That Matters

It was only a matter of time before 5G-enabled cars hit the road, and today T-Mobile announced that it'll be providing the cellular service for the first two out of the gate. The 2022 BMW iX and 2022 BMW i4 will be the first cars sporting 5G connectivity, which T-Mobile has branded "Magenta Drive." While it's fairly inexpensive to outfit these cars with 5G service, there are, as always, some caveats to consider before you rush out and buy one of these BMWs just because they can tap into a 5G network.

The BMW i4 and BMW iX are the first two 5G-enabled cars available in the U.S., according to T-Mobile, with the company boasting that its 5G network covers "more than 96 percent of Interstate Highway miles across America" in today's announcement. Of course, while 5G functionality in these two cars is exciting, our first drive of the 2022 BMW iX and that of the 2022 BMW i4 have found one major barrier to entry for many: price. The hope, however, is that 5G functionality will quickly spread to other, more affordable cars now that T-Mobile has taken the plunge with these two vehicles.